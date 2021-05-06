Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at CIBC

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ERO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.06.

TSE ERO traded down C$0.33 on Wednesday, hitting C$27.46. The stock had a trading volume of 147,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,437. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.25. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$14.31 and a one year high of C$28.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$118.87 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

