ESCO Technologies Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

ESCO Technologies has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of ESE stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.31. 161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,470. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.06. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $71.30 and a 12 month high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

In other ESCO Technologies news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $211,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,108.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

