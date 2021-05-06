Ether Zero Hits Market Capitalization of $2.25 Million (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 38.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 61.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $2.36 million worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,512.62 or 0.06237503 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.61 or 0.00255017 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 223,592,572 coins and its circulating supply is 181,563,159 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero.

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

