Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. On average, analysts expect Eton Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETON opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.29. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Harrow Health, Inc. sold 1,518,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $10,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,982,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,874,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

