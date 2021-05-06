Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Sets New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $19.76 and last traded at $18.18, with a volume of 31080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EVRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Everi in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $265,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $78,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,598 shares in the company, valued at $309,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,318. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Everi by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Everi by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30.

About Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

