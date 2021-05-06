Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $87.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ES. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

ES traded down $2.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,658. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $73.61 and a one year high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.77.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

