Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Announces Earnings Results

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. Evolent Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE:EVH traded down $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $19.46. 825,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $414,456.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $427,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

