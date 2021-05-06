Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price target increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.51% from the stock’s current price.

EVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.73.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $21.09 on Thursday. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $414,456.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

