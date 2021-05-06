Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €29.93 ($35.21).

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €29.70 ($34.94) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €30.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €27.05. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

