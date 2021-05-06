EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Sets New 12-Month High at $673.60

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 673.60 ($8.80) and last traded at GBX 672.81 ($8.79), with a volume of 711794 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 665.60 ($8.70).

Several research firms have commented on EVR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EVRAZ from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EVRAZ to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 596.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 501.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. EVRAZ’s payout ratio is 1.43%.

About EVRAZ

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

