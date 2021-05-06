Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Cut to $144.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $161.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.94.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Shares of EXAS traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,831. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.37. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $1,423,807.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $243,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,668 shares of company stock worth $10,636,957. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,257,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $19,536,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.