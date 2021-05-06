Exeedme Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.80 Million (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 6th. In the last week, Exeedme has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $36.80 million and $747,419.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00001526 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00074510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.29 or 0.00273255 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $673.63 or 0.01193000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00030980 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.21 or 0.00800868 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,440.52 or 0.99956682 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,702,935 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

