Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,700 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 527,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 456,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of EXROF stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35. Exro Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $5.94.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Exro Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Exro Technologies Company Profile

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing Dynamic Power Management (DPM) technology and system architecture for rotating electrical machines. The company's DPM technology is a control system that integrates wiring of the rotating machine coils into the power electronics. Exro Technologies Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

