Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given New $79.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.99% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Shares of FN opened at $85.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $54.38 and a fifty-two week high of $94.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $291,001.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,481. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,314 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,553,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,874,000 after buying an additional 259,427 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth about $12,453,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Fabrinet by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 730,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,714,000 after buying an additional 123,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,072,000 after acquiring an additional 100,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

