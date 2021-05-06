Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO Sells $5,281,600.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David M. Wehner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, David M. Wehner sold 1,356 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.38, for a total value of $366,635.28.

On Monday, February 15th, David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $345,158.00.

FB stock opened at $315.02 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.69 and a 52-week high of $331.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after buying an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

