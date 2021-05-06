Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.11.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $21,599,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,831,101 shares of company stock valued at $532,839,689 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $315.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.15. The company has a market cap of $897.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $200.69 and a one year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

