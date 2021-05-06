Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FB. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $368.11.

Facebook stock opened at $315.02 on Monday. Facebook has a one year low of $200.69 and a one year high of $331.81. The company has a market cap of $897.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,831,101 shares of company stock valued at $532,839,689. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $9,287,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

