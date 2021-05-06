Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Increased to $375.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Truist raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $368.11.

Shares of FB traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $317.76. The stock had a trading volume of 682,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,559,207. Facebook has a 12-month low of $200.69 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The firm has a market cap of $904.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,831,101 shares of company stock valued at $532,839,689 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Facebook by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,243,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $325,715,000 after buying an additional 106,452 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 8,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 24,655 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

