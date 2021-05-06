Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Increased to $415.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $360.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $368.11.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $317.76. 682,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,559,207. Facebook has a one year low of $200.69 and a one year high of $331.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.15. The stock has a market cap of $904.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.14, for a total value of $22,041,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,831,101 shares of company stock valued at $532,839,689. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Facebook by 1,791.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.