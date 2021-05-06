Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $380.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $368.11.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $317.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,559,207. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.15. The firm has a market cap of $903.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a one year low of $200.69 and a one year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.92, for a total value of $11,989,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,831,101 shares of company stock worth $532,839,689 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,500,124 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $441,832,000 after purchasing an additional 298,782 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Facebook by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,657 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $886,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its position in Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 72,303 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,295,000 after buying an additional 16,845 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

