Farfetch (FTCH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The firm had revenue of $540.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.10 million. On average, analysts expect Farfetch to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Farfetch alerts:

NYSE:FTCH opened at $47.07 on Thursday. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $73.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 3.53.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.