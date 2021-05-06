Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,900 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 533,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:FAMI opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. Farmmi has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Farmmi stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) by 415.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,159 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of Farmmi worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Farmmi Company Profile

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

