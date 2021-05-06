Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGM. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 327,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,332,000 after buying an additional 46,578 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 243,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after purchasing an additional 25,720 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,318,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 126,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

NYSE:AGM opened at $108.33 on Thursday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $52.27 and a 52-week high of $108.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $63.75 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $1,501,950.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $9,453,050. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.