Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issues Earnings Results

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%.

NYSE:FRT traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.98. 1,480,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,415. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $116.08. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRT. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

