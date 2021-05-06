Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.54-4.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.52. Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.050-5.250 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRT. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.71.

FRT stock opened at $109.90 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $114.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

