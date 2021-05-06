Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $115.29

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $115.29 and last traded at $113.45, with a volume of 7841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.90.

FRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.71.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.9% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 30,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 37.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,674 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,881.9% during the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 51,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 48,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,713.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 15,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

