Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.52-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.37-3.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.350-6.550 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.04.

FIS stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.80. 4,422,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,809,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.02. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -824.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

