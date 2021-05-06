Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 89.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,179 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 2.43% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FQAL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 699.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3,257.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 255,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after buying an additional 168,645 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Quality Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FQAL traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $47.73. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,607. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.58.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.