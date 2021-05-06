Financial Analysis: Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.8% of Replimune Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Ocugen shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Replimune Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Ocugen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Replimune Group has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocugen has a beta of 3.56, indicating that its share price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Replimune Group and Ocugen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group N/A N/A -$52.63 million ($1.54) -22.98 Ocugen N/A N/A -$20.24 million ($1.48) -7.37

Replimune Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ocugen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Replimune Group and Ocugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group N/A -30.23% -24.66% Ocugen N/A -47.72% -30.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Replimune Group and Ocugen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group 0 0 9 0 3.00 Ocugen 0 1 3 0 2.75

Replimune Group currently has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.24%. Ocugen has a consensus target price of $4.80, indicating a potential downside of 56.00%. Given Replimune Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Replimune Group is more favorable than Ocugen.

Summary

Replimune Group beats Ocugen on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. It is also developing RP2, which is in Phase I clinical trials for an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD. Ocugen, Inc. has a strategic partnership with CanSino Biologics Inc. for gene therapy co-development and manufacturing; and Bharat Biotech for the commercialization of COVAXIN in the United States market. The company is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

