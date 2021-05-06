Financial Comparison: Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) & Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) and Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Healthcare Trust of America pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Great Ajax pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Healthcare Trust of America pays out 78.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Great Ajax pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Healthcare Trust of America has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Great Ajax has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Great Ajax is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Great Ajax shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Great Ajax shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Healthcare Trust of America has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Ajax has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Healthcare Trust of America and Great Ajax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Trust of America 0 5 6 0 2.55 Great Ajax 0 1 3 0 2.75

Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus price target of $30.89, indicating a potential upside of 10.00%. Great Ajax has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 11.66%. Given Great Ajax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Great Ajax is more favorable than Healthcare Trust of America.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Trust of America and Great Ajax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Trust of America 4.67% 1.84% 0.92% Great Ajax 40.91% 6.10% 1.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Healthcare Trust of America and Great Ajax’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Trust of America $692.04 million 8.88 $30.15 million $1.64 17.12 Great Ajax $64.92 million 4.33 $34.71 million $1.51 8.11

Great Ajax has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Healthcare Trust of America. Great Ajax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Trust of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Great Ajax beats Healthcare Trust of America on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations. Investments are targeted to build critical mass in 20 to 25 leading gateway markets that generally have leading university and medical institutions, which translates to superior demographics, high-quality graduates, intellectual talent and job growth. The strategic markets HTA invests in support a strong, long-term demand for quality medical office space. HTA utilizes an integrated asset management platform consisting of on-site leasing, property management, engineering and building services, and development capabilities to create complete, state of the art facilities in each market. This drives efficiencies, strong tenant and health system relationships, and strategic partnerships that result in high levels of tenant retention, rental growth and long-term value creation. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, HTA has developed a national brand with dedicated relationships at the local level. Founded in 2006 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2012, HTA has produced attractive returns for its stockholders that have outperformed the US REIT index.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market. The company was founded on January 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Tigard, OR.

