Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.21% of Sonoco Products worth $13,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 151.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 5.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 104.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.8% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 25,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at $1,571,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SON opened at $67.93 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.07. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SON. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

