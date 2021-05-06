Financial Counselors Inc. Has $21.45 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $21,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $570,394. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PNC opened at $194.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.83 and a 200-day moving average of $154.54. The company has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.27 and a one year high of $196.50.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

