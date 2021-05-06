Financial Counselors Inc. Has $30.84 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $30,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,687 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHR stock opened at $254.50 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $155.61 and a twelve month high of $260.37. The stock has a market cap of $181.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

