Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $14,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.08.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $301,619.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,530.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,195 shares of company stock worth $6,774,381. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $372.99 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $373.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.98. The firm has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

