Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,335 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,356.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,213.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,936.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,323.91 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,131 shares of company stock worth $43,393,845 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

