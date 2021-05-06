Financial Review: Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) versus EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX)

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) and EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Silver Bull Resources and EMX Royalty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silver Bull Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A EMX Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Silver Bull Resources and EMX Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silver Bull Resources N/A -30.92% -29.26% EMX Royalty -68.51% -3.89% -3.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silver Bull Resources and EMX Royalty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silver Bull Resources N/A N/A -$3.94 million N/A N/A EMX Royalty $3.83 million 74.32 -$10.41 million N/A N/A

Silver Bull Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EMX Royalty.

Volatility & Risk

Silver Bull Resources has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMX Royalty has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of EMX Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Silver Bull Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EMX Royalty beats Silver Bull Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico. The company also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Beskauga copper-gold project located in the Pavlodar region of northeastern Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Metalline Mining Company and changed its name to Silver Bull Resources, Inc. in April 2011. Silver Bull Resources, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

