Financial Survey: Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) and Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) and Prologis (NYSE:PLD) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Essex Property Trust and Prologis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essex Property Trust 1 4 10 0 2.60 Prologis 0 0 11 1 3.08

Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus target price of $277.07, suggesting a potential downside of 1.36%. Prologis has a consensus target price of $118.91, suggesting a potential upside of 5.22%. Given Prologis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Prologis is more favorable than Essex Property Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Prologis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essex Property Trust 39.89% 9.46% 4.57% Prologis 38.21% 4.67% 3.08%

Volatility and Risk

Essex Property Trust has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prologis has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Prologis shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Prologis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Prologis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essex Property Trust $1.46 billion 12.50 $439.29 million $13.38 20.99 Prologis $3.33 billion 25.10 $1.57 billion $3.31 34.14

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than Essex Property Trust. Essex Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prologis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Essex Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $8.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Prologis pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Essex Property Trust pays out 62.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prologis pays out 76.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years and Prologis has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Essex Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

