First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) CFO William C. Losch III Sells 41,666 Shares

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) CFO William C. Losch III sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $781,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 460,702 shares in the company, valued at $8,638,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FHN traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.01. 4,589,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,561,409. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 109.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 146,680 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 91.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 403,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 192,922 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in First Horizon by 93.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 39,920 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 817.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 746,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 665,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 60,347 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

