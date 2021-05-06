First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Director Sells $5,631,000.00 in Stock

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $5,631,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 593,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,131,642.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

R Eugene Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of First Horizon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $5,499,000.00.

FHN stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,589,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,561,409. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FHN. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FHN. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in First Horizon by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

