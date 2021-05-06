First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. It operates in three lines of business: community banking and wealth management through First Mid Bank, and insurance brokerage through First Mid Insurance Group. The company’s deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio primarily comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services; and employee benefit services. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses; and homeowner, automobile, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.06. First Mid Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.90.

In other First Mid Bancshares news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $168,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 30,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,252.00. Insiders sold a total of 36,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,395 over the last three months. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $4,699,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $3,680,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 38,726 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 29,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 64.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 24,911 shares during the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

