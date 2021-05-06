First Personal Financial Services Reduces Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 465.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 34,920 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 196,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,068,000 after acquiring an additional 50,437 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of LHX opened at $217.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.39 and its 200 day moving average is $190.09. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $217.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.