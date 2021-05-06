First Personal Financial Services Sells 200 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in CGI were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CGI by 7.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 15.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of CGI by 1.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 416,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of CGI by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in shares of CGI by 16.1% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 163,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 22,646 shares during the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $89.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.57. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.60 and a 1-year high of $89.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GIB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.10.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

