First Personal Financial Services Sells 396 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,708 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,036 shares of company stock worth $32,458,680 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.32.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $229.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.82 and a 52-week high of $237.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.89. The company has a market capitalization of $447.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

