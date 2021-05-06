First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 69.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $96.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.57. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $62.22 and a 12 month high of $112.02.

