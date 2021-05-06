First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management reduced its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 526.5% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period.

CIBR stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.45. 7,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,349. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.04. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.60 and a 52-week high of $46.69.

