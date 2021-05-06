First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management cut its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 304,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,175 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 9.0% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $16,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 25,391 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,257,000. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 335,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after acquiring an additional 126,927 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 255,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,399,000.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $53.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.20. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $55.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

