Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Raised to $150.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

FISV stock opened at $116.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.94. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 33,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Columbus Point LLP raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Point LLP now owns 195,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after buying an additional 32,202 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 17,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 69.0% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 9.8% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

