Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,245 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $720,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $255,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 246.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,498 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,399,000 after buying an additional 162,499 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 25.3% during the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total transaction of $1,672,548.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,298,245.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores stock opened at $128.72 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $133.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.32.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

