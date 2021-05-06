Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. THB Asset Management raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 13,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $138.79 on Thursday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.73 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.84 and its 200-day moving average is $110.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23. The business had revenue of $441.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.46 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBP shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.92.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

