Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.04.

FIS opened at $148.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -824.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.02. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Insiders sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

